SYDNEY May 11 The Australian government
announced a world-leading crackdown on Monday on alleged tax
avoidance by 30 multinational companies that will likely force
them to restructure their businesses before next year.
"These companies are diverting profits earned in Australia
away from Australia to no-tax or low-tax jurisdictions,"
Treasurer Joe Hockey told reporters in Canberra.
He declined to identify the targets, but said "it's pretty
evident which companies are involved". Google Inc,
Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp revealed earlier
this year they were under review by the Australian Tax Office.
Australia has joined Britain in moving to tackle companies
such as the global tech giants over tax avoidance, particularly
the shifting of profits from high-tax countries to more relaxed
regimes like Singapore and Switzerland.
Under Australia's leadership last year, the Group of 20
leading economies (G20) endorsed a set of common standards for
sharing bank account information across borders with automatic
exchange of information among members.
Hockey did not detail the content of the proposed new laws,
including how much money Australia expected to raise through
them, which will be part of the federal budget due for release
on Tuesday.
"We have identified the sums that have been shifted but now
identifying the actual amount that is required to be remitted
in tax is a different story," he said.
Hockey said the laws, which must first pass parliament,
would come into force on Jan. 1.
"If they (multinational companies) have got a
(non-conforming tax) structure, given the size and scale of the
fines, which are very significant, as soon as they start to
restructure, then you would expect they would start to pay tax
in Australia," he said.
Companies could be fined up to 100 percent of the amount of
tax deemed to be avoided, he added.
Hockey said the proposed legislation was the first in the
world and had attracted considerable interest at a G20 finance
ministers and central bankers meeting in Washington last month.
"There was a lot of interest from other finance ministers
who would like to participate in the work that has gone into
this legislation - and perhaps take it to their own countries as
well, including China," he said.
One country watching more warily than most may be the United
States, which originally backed the G20 push to share
information but has since become concerned about Britain,
Australia and other nations lining up against U.S. digital
companies as they seek extra revenues to trim budget deficits.
The Australian subsidiaries of Google, Apple and Microsoft
have all denied any tax evasion.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)