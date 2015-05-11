(Adds international context, proposed digital tax)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY May 11 The Australian government on
Monday announced a world-leading crackdown on alleged tax
avoidance by 30 multinational companies in a move that could
force the likes of Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp to restructure
their businesses to escape huge penalties.
"These companies are diverting profits earned in Australia
away from Australia to no-tax or low-tax jurisdictions,"
Treasurer Joe Hockey told reporters in Canberra.
He declined to identify the targets, but said "it's pretty
evident which companies are involved". Google Inc,
Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp revealed earlier
this year they were under review by the Australian Tax Office.
The Australian subsidiaries of these global tech titans
have all denied any tax evasion.
Australia and Britain are leading steps by countries to
tackle large companies over base erosion and profit shifting
methods of avoiding tax ahead of coordinated international
efforts by the OECD through the Group of 20 leading economies
(G20).
Hockey did not detail the content of the proposed new laws,
but said they would not contain a profits diversion tax like the
"Google tax" introduced by Britain on April 1.
He also declined to say how much money Australia expected to
raise through the new laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1
if they pass parliament. More details will be provided in the
federal budget due for release on Tuesday.
Companies could be fined up to 100 percent of the amount of
tax deemed to be avoided, he added.
'NETFLIX' TAX
Hockey also unveiled a plan to extend the country's existing
goods and services tax (GST) to cover digital products purchased
from overseas suppliers.
The so-called "Netflix Tax" would level the playing
field between Australian and overseas companies and raise around
A$350 million over four years, he said.
"When the GST legislation was originally drafted, it did not
anticipate the massive growth in the supply of digital goods
like movie downloads, games and e-books from overseas," he said.
Hockey said the proposed multinational tax legislation was
the first in the world and had attracted considerable interest
at a G20 meeting in Washington last month.
"There was a lot of interest from other finance ministers
who would ... perhaps take it to their own countries as well,
including China," he said.
One country watching more warily than most may be the United
States, which originally backed the G20 crackdown but has since
become concerned about Britain, Australia and other nations
lining up against U.S. digital companies as they seek extra
revenues to trim budget deficits.
