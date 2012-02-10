(Adds background, media report)

CANBERRA Feb 10 The Australian government will raise about A$3 billion ($3.2 billion) over the next four years from the renewal of mobile phone spectrum licences, Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said on Friday.

Conroy said the licence renewals would provide certainty to Australia's major mobile companies, Telstra Corp, Vodafone and Singapore Telecommunications unit Optus .

The decision ends a dispute between the government and phone companies over the value of spectrum, and clears the path for a new spectrum auction later in 2012 that will allow telcos to offer new generation services.

"Reissue of licences will provide certainty about the continuity and operation of mobile and wireless communication networks," Conroy said in a statement.

The Australian Financial Review said earlier the decision would mean Telstra and Vodafone would need to raise about A$1 billion over the next 16 months to keep the most valuable spectrum, the 800 megahertz band, with the spectrum renewal fees due by July 2013.

