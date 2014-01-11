Jan 11 - Australia's biggest phone company
Telstra Corp. is in advanced talks with a U.S. private
equity firm over the sale of its Sensis directories business for
as much as A$3 billion ($2.7 bln), local media reported on
Saturday.
The Melbourne-based telco could complete the sale of its
unit that publishes a range of print and online directories
including the White Pages and the Yellow Pages to an unnamed
U.S. firm as soon as next week, the Australian Financial Review
reported, citing unidentified sources.
A Telstra spokeswoman declined to comment.
Telstra reported a 13 percent rise in net profit after tax
of A$3.9 billion for the year ending June 2013, compared with
A$3.4 billion a year earlier, underpinned by growth in its
mobile business.
The company's Sensis unit generated earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of A$571
million for the same period, down 22 percent from the previous
year. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Penn told investors at the
August results briefing that the transitioning of the Sensis
business to a digital model "remains a challenging one".
The sale of Sensis would further boost Telstra's cash war
chest to more than A$8 billion to invest in new growth
businesses and technology services and to expand its mobile
network and leading share of the Australian mobile market.
Last month the company sold its Hong Kong mobile phone
business for $2.4 billion to HKT, a company controlled by
billionaire Richard Li.
Goldman Sachs is advising Telstra and Gresham is advising
the U.S. firm, the newspaper said.