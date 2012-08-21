MELBOURNE Aug 21 Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia's largest phone company, said it plans to cut about 422 jobs at customer service and call centre operations, saying the cuts were forced by a 20 percent fall in call centre volumes.

Telstra said it would close two call centres and consolidate some testing functions, as more customers were using online transactions.

"As a result, we believe we need fewer contact centres in the future," the company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)