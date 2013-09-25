Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CANBERRA, Sept 25 Australia's largest phone company, Telstra Corp Ltd, said on Wednesday it will cut 1,100 jobs, or around 3.6 percent of its Australian workforce, by mid-2014 as part of a company-wide restructuring.
Telstra said the jobs would be cut from its operations division, which handles network construction and design, and some customer services, but would not affect the company's Network Applications and Services division. The latest cuts follow the announcement of 170 job losses in July due to a shift in backoffice operations to India.
Telstra Chief Operations Officer Brendon Riley said it was reducing headcount to adapt to changing technologies and industry restructuring.
The company last month posted a 13 percent rise in full-year net profit, underpinned by growth in its mobile network business, with revenue up 1.9 percent to A$26 billion ($24.42 billion).
($1 = 1.0646 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Grubel)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)