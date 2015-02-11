SYDNEY Feb 12 Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia's largest telecoms company, said on Thursday 2014 half-year profit rose 22.4 percent.

Net profit for the six-month period ending Dec. 31, 2013 totalled A$2.085 billion ($1.61 billion), up from A$1.704 billion one year earlier.

Telstra said it would pay a dividend of A$0.15 per share.

($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)