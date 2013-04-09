SYDNEY, April 9 Troubled Australian broadcaster
Ten Network Holdings fell deep into the red in the
first-half, blaming a poor advertising market and a large TV
licence impairment charge.
Ten, the country's third-ranked network, has been struggling
to find hit shows and has lost market share to top-ranked
competitor Seven Network and the Nine Network.
It made a net loss of A$243.3 million ($253 million) for the
first half ending Feb. 28, compared with net profit of A$14.8
million a year ago.
"It is not clear when we will see a marked improvement in
trading conditions," Chief Executive Hamish McLennan said in a
statement. McLennan was just appointed on Monday.
The network, which counts some of the country's richest
people - including mining magnate Gina Rinehart - among its top
shareholders, booked one-off charges of A$304.0 million. That
included a television licence impairment charge of A$292.1
million. Further details about the impairment charge were not
immediately available.
All Australian print and television networks are facing a
tough market, with advertising depressed by weakness in consumer
spending and by intensifying competition from the Internet.
"The free-to-air television advertising market is at a low
point of its growth cycle, and that the company is at a low
point in the cycle of its share of that advertising market," Ten
said.
It cut television costs by 10.6 percent to A$247.0 million
in the first half. Its full-year television costs guidance
remains at A$560 million, compared with reported 2011-12
television costs of A$595 million.
Ten shares jumped 3.4 percent to A$0.31 after the results.
They have nearly halved in value over the past year.
The company has been raising capital to pay down debt. Its
net debt was A$1.2 million as of Feb. 28, a reduction of A$262.0
million from six months earlier.
($1 = 0.9602 Australian dollars)
