(Adds details, quote)
MELBOURNE, March 19 Australia's third-ranked TV
network, Ten Network Holdings Ltd, said it is
considering selling its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp,
following a spate of consolidation in the fast-growing outdoor
ad market.
Local media said the business could fetch more than A$130
million and had attracted interest from local rivals.
"In light of recent corporate activities within the
Australian out-of-home industry, Ten Holdings is currently
undertaking a strategic review and considering strategic options
for EYE," Ten said in a statement.
Earlier this year, private equity group CHAMP bought listed
outdoor advertiser oOh!media Group Ltd for A$163 million, while
another buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity is in talks with APN
News and Media to expand its outdoor ads business with
a 50-50 joint venture.
While advertising revenues are declining across print and
television networks, the outdoor ad space has proved resilient
in recent years, including billboards and ads on public
transport.
The Australian Financial Review said in a report that Ten's
adviser UBS would also target firms including Clear Channel
and JC Decaux for the EYE unit, which also has
operations in the UK and United States.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)