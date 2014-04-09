SYDNEY, April 10 Underperforming Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd reported a smaller half-year loss on Thursday and said it would target "non-traditional" advertisers as it tries to turn itself around in an uncertain market.

Ten, which had the lowest ratings of Australia's three major commercial networks last year, posted a net loss of A$8.0 million ($7.48 million) for the six months to February 28. That compared with a net loss of A$243.3 million for the same period a year ago, which was impacted by large one-off charges. ($1 = 1.0692 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)