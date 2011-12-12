CANBERRA Dec 12 French defence company
Thales was named as preferred bidder for a A$1.5
billion ($1.53 billion)contract to supply the military with
light armoured vehicles, heading off rivals with its
locally-designed Hawkei.
Germany's Rheinmetall MAN separately won a A$1.9
billion contract to supply the military with up to 2,700 light,
medium and heavy vehicles, Australian Defence Minister Stephen
Smith told reporters on Monday.
Australia aims to buy up to 1,300 of the high-mobility
Hawkei, to be built in Bendigo where Thales Australia also
produces the larger Bushmaster infantry vehicle, used by
Australian, British and Dutch troops in Afghanistan.
($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Lincoln Feast)