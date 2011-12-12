CANBERRA Dec 12 French defence company Thales was named as preferred bidder for a A$1.5 billion ($1.53 billion)contract to supply the military with light armoured vehicles, heading off rivals with its locally-designed Hawkei.

Germany's Rheinmetall MAN separately won a A$1.9 billion contract to supply the military with up to 2,700 light, medium and heavy vehicles, Australian Defence Minister Stephen Smith told reporters on Monday.

Australia aims to buy up to 1,300 of the high-mobility Hawkei, to be built in Bendigo where Thales Australia also produces the larger Bushmaster infantry vehicle, used by Australian, British and Dutch troops in Afghanistan. ($1 = 0.9830 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Lincoln Feast)