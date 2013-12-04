(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
* Australian government says search warrants ordered by spy
agency
* Raids come on eve of international arbitration over
Sunrise gas fields
* East Timor says raids counterproductive and uncooperative
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Dec 4 Attorney-General George Brandis
said on Wednesday raids by Australia's domestic spy agency on
the Canberra offices of a lawyer representing East Timor over
Australian bugging claims were justified on grounds of national
security.
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) had
ordered the search warrants executed on Tuesday on the offices
of lawyer Bernard Collaery and an unnamed former spy turned
whistleblower, Brandis said in a statement.
The raids have angered East Timor on the eve of the start of
arbitration in The Hague over allegations that the Australian
Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) bugged East Timorese
government offices in Dili during the 2004 negotiations over the
maritime boundary between Australia and East Timor and the
revenue split from the Greater Sunrise gas fields.
East Timor alleges that ASIS, whose spies gather foreign
intelligence, breached international law and Timorese
sovereignty.
Australia's Woodside Petroleum is contracted to
develop the Sunrise LNG plant but is stuck in the middle of the
dispute. While Woodside prefers a floating LNG plant, East Timor
is pushing for an onshore plant that will provide jobs for
locals, leaving the project at a stalemate.
Collaery said Tuesday's raid included the cancelation of the
passport of his star witness - the unnamed former spy - making
it impossible for the witness to give evidence at The Hague.
Brandis said suggestions by Collaery that the search
warrants were issued to impede or subvert the arbitration were
"rather wild and injudicious."
"Those claims are wrong," he said in the statement. "The
search warrants were issued, on the advice and at the request of
ASIO, to protect Australia's national security."
East Timorese Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao said the
raids were "counterproductive and uncooperative," and called on
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to explain the
government's actions and "ensure the safety of our witness for a
prompt, just and fair resolution of this important matter."
"Raiding the premises of a legal representative of
Timor-Leste and taking such aggressive action against a key
witness is unconscionable and unacceptable conduct," Xanana
Gusmao said in a statement. "It is behaviour that is not worthy
of a close friend and neighbour or of a great nation like
Australia."
Brandis said the ASIO would analyse the material siezed in
coming days, and he was not personally aware of details.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)