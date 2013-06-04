SYDNEY, June 4 Embattled Australian mining mogul
Nathan Tinkler has reached a settlement with coal miner
Blackwood Corp Ltd over a failed share placement deal,
likely avoiding a financially damaging court battle.
Blackwood said on Tuesday that it would drop a A$28 million
($27 million) claim against Tinkler's Mulsanne Resources in
return for a A$12 million settlement package.
The Blackwood case was the most high profile of a series of
lawsuits brought against Tinkler over missed payments and failed
deals.
Tinkler, once the poster boy for Australia's mining boom,
has swung from his position as Australia's youngest billionaire
to faltering debtor in just a few months after his undiversified
portfolio was left heavily exposed to plummeting coal prices.
The New South Wales Supreme Court appointed liquidators
after Mulsanne failed to follow through on an agreement to buy a
one-third stake in Blackwood for A$28.4 million last year.
Blackwood last month launched a lawsuit against Tinkler and
fellow directors of privately owned Mulsanne for insolvent
trading. The miner was also seeking to have all assets owned by
Tinkler and a trust controlled by his wife frozen until the end
of the case.
If the court had found the company was conducting business
while not having funds to meet all its obligations, Tinkler
could have faced penalties that might have forced him to sell
down his 19 percent stake in Whitehaven Coal Ltd, now
worth around A$350 million.
Mulsanne directors had denied allegations of trading while
insolvent.
At hearings in March, Tinkler said he thought he was going
to have funds to pay for the Blackwood shares from a deal he had
proposed to Hong Kong-based trading firm Noble Group Ltd
The deal with Noble did not go ahead and he admitted
there had never been any written agreement with Noble.
Tinkler has until June 30 to make the payment, otherwise the
court case will proceed and Blackwood will pursue an
asset-freezing order.
Tinkler's company, Tinkler Group, said in a statement that
it was "pleased to have agreed to settle this matter to each
side's satisfaction."
Blackwood shares were unchanged at A$0.05.
($1 = 1.0298 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)