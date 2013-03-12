(Repeats story first published late Tuesday; no change to text)
SYDNEY, March 12 Embattled Australian coal
tycoon Nathan Tinkler faces a public grilling this week on the
state of his finances after failing to persuade junior coal
miner Blackwood Corp Ltd to accept a A$15 million
out-of-court settlement.
Tinkler also lost a legal battle to avert the
cross-examination, which would be his first appearance in court
over a string of lawsuits related to failed deals and disputes.
Lawyers for liquidators Ferrier Hodgson plan to question the
former billionaire about the state of finances at his Mulsanne
Resources, which was wound up by an Australian court after
Tinkler reneged on a deal for a A$28.4 million ($29.1 million)
share placement in Blackwood.
The Blackwood case is one of a series of lawsuits against
Tinkler, which have raised questions about the future of his
main asset, a near one-fifth stake in Whitehaven Coal,
Australia's largest independent coal miner.
Tinkler, circled by his creditors for unpaid bills and
commercial disputes, has paid off debts worth millions of
dollars in recent months to stave off some creditors and avoid
public scrutiny of his finances through the courts.
LAST MINUTE OFFER
Lawyers for both sides on Tuesday presented a chain of
emails to the Supreme Court in the state of New South Wales that
revealed Tinkler had offered A$15 million to settle the case
late last week.
A source with knowledge of the negotiations said the talks
were halted on Friday when Tinkler failed to appear in court as
originally scheduled. The tycoon's lawyers filed action to stop
him being questioned, citing an abuse of process because a
lawyer for liquidator Ferrier Hodgson also represented
Blackwood.
In response, Ferrier Hodgson's lawyers threatened the
entrepreneur with arrest and contempt of court should he fail to
front court on Thursday.
The court ruled against Tinkler's bid on Tuesday.
The source, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said
that Blackwood was now considering whether it could legally
resume talks about a settlement -- and whether it wanted to.
If liquidators find that Mulsanne does not have enough
assets to cover the Blackwood liability, Tinkler could face
charges or fines for insolvent trading.
A former coal mining electrician, Tinkler, 37, turned a A$1
million bet on a coal deposit into a billion dollar fortune,
spending millions on racehorses and sports clubs. But his wealth
has plummeted as coal prices have slumped.
Tinkler's main backer, U.S. hedge fund manager Farallon
Capital Management LLC's asset manager Noonday, has been looking
at options including pressing for the sale of shares or
converting some of the loans into equity, sources have
previously told Reuters.
Tinkler, who moved his family to Singapore last year, has
been selling assets including horses and his private jet and
helicopter.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu-YueYang and Jane Wardell; Editing by
Stephen Coates)