By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Nov 23 The Australian government was
granted permission by a court on Friday to prepare legal action
against coal baron Nathan Tinkler as creditors close in on the
former billionaire, threatening to end a rags-to-riches story
built on the nation's mining boom.
The New South Wales Supreme Court gave the Deputy
Commissioner of Taxation leave to prepare a case against
Tinkler's holding company, the latest of a series of legal
actions over unpaid bills and commercial disputes.
Further adding to Tinkler's woes, court documents also
showed an Irish racehorse stud owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has subpoenaed Tinkler
personally to provide information in an unrelated case.
The emergence of two new, powerful potential foes is likely
to unsettle Tinkler's lenders and raises questions about the
future of his main asset, a near one-fifth stake in Whitehaven
Coal, Australia's largest independent coal miner.
"He's exposed to great liability," Marina Nehme, a senior
law lecturer at the University of Western Sydney, told Reuters.
"It's like a house of cards falling."
Tinkler, 36, enjoyed a heady rise from mining pit
electrician to Australia's youngest billionaire in just a few
short years, riding on the back of the country's
once-in-a-century mining boom.
But a slide in coal prices has hit his net worth and a
series of lawsuits have followed.
Liquidators were appointed this week to two firms of which
he is director, Patinack Farm Administration Pty Ltd and
Mulsanne Resources Ltd, over debts totalling more than A$28
million.
Tinkler paid creditors A$500,000 ($520,000) this week to
stop wind-up petitions against Tinkler Group Holdings
Administration Pty Ltd.
But the relief was short-lived when the Australian tax
office stepped in to take over the action as a potential
creditor. Senior deputy court registrar Rebel Kenna gave the tax
office until Dec. 10 to prepare a case against the company.
The Australian Taxation Office declined to provide any
further details on the case.
Andrew Korbel, a partner at Corrs Chambers Westgarth, who
represented Tinkler Group Holdings Administration on Friday
declined to comment outside court. Tim Allerton, a Sydney-based
spokesman for Tinkler, also declined to comment.
HORSE PLAY
Court documents show the Kildangan Stud Unlimited subpoena
is to be heard by another New South Wales state court next week.
Kildangan is part of Darley, the global breeding operation
owned by Sheikh Mohammed, a keen equestrian and breeder with
horse studs around the world.
Located in County Kildare, Ireland, the Kildangan Stud is
home to eight stallions, including Sharmadal, the sire of two
winning mares, Marquardt and Happy Hippy, bought by Tinkler's
Patinack Farm.
"This is a commercial matter between Kildangan Stud and Mr
Tinkler relating to thoroughbred stallion nominations and we
have no further comment on the matter," Darley's managing
director Joe Osborne told Reuters in an email.
Stallion nominations involve fees for broodmares to mate
with selected stallions.
Tinkler spent millions of dollars building Patinack into
Australia's largest thoroughbred racing and stud operation.
He built his empire spanning horse racing, sports clubs and
coal on debt, scraping together A$1 million from lenders for an
underrated coal deposit that quickly soared in value.
He then leveraged his gains in a series of bold moves,
culminating in the $5 billion merger of his companies Aston
Resources and Boardwalk Resources with Whitehaven this year.
But Nehme said the combined legal actions raise the spectre
of several unpleasant scenarios for Tinkler, including civil and
criminal charges if he is found to have been operating the
liquidated companies while they were insolvent.
The value of Tinkler's holding in Whitehaven has shrunk
below A$600 million from A$1.1 billion at its peak as Chinese
demand for coal cooled.
Sources previously told Reuters the stake is heavily
leveraged. His main backer, U.S. hedge fund manager Farallon
Capital Management LLC's asset manager Noonday, has been looking
at options including pressing for the sale of shares or
converting some of the loans into equity.
"Additional pressure from entities including the Australian
Taxation Office puts pressure on Noonday and Farallon to do
something about Tinkler's stake," said Matthew Trivett, a coal
and speciality metals analyst at Patersons Securities.
Noonday and Farallon could call in the loans to ensure the
transfer of ownership of the stake before other creditors begin
chasing the stake, Trivett said.
They would likely take a hit, but might decide to "book the
loss to take the assets away from Tinkler," Trivett said.
($1 = 0.9623 Australian dollars)
