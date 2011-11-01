UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
CANBERRA Nov 2 Australia's government will delay implementation of its tough new plain packaging laws for tobacco by six months due to delays in parliament, Health Minister Nicola Roxon said on Wednesday.
The laws, which will force cigarettes to be sold only in plain packages, are seen as a global precedent and will now start in December, 2012, rather than July next year, Roxon said. (Reporting by James Grubel)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.