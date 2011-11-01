CANBERRA Nov 2 Australia's government will delay implementation of its tough new plain packaging laws for tobacco by six months due to delays in parliament, Health Minister Nicola Roxon said on Wednesday.

The laws, which will force cigarettes to be sold only in plain packages, are seen as a global precedent and will now start in December, 2012, rather than July next year, Roxon said. (Reporting by James Grubel)