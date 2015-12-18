SYDNEY Dec 18 A Singapore-based court has
refused a challenge by Philip Morris to Australia's
landmark plain packaging legislation passed in 2011, which the
tobacco giant had brought under a bi-lateral trade treaty with
Hong Kong, the company said.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration declined on
jurisdictional grounds to allow the case to proceed, effectively
ending the challenge through this venue, which was based on
claims that Australia was violating intellectual property laws.
The decision by the court not to hear the case is likely to
be seen as a major victory for Australia, which is facing
challenges in other forums such as the World Trade Organisation
(WTO).
Australia was the first country in the world to force
manufacturers to strip all branding from cigarette packets, most
of which are now sold over the counter from blank fronted
cabinets, although other countries have followed its lead.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry)