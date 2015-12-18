(Adds Australian govt and Philip Morris reaction, background)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Dec 18 A Singapore-based court has
refused a challenge by Philip Morris to Australia's
landmark plain packaging legislation passed in 2011, which the
tobacco giant had brought under a bi-lateral trade treaty with
Hong Kong, the company said.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration declined on
jurisdictional grounds to allow the case to proceed, effectively
ending the challenge through this venue, which was based on
claims that Australia was violating intellectual property laws.
The decision by the court not to hear the case is likely to
be seen as a major victory for Australia, which is facing
challenges in other forums such as the World Trade Organisation
(WTO), and for other countries considering similar laws.
Australia was the first country in the world to force
manufacturers to strip all branding from cigarette packets, most
of which are now sold over the counter from blank fronted
cabinets, although other countries have followed its lead.
The court said on its website that it would make its
decision public once any potentially confidential material
within it had been redacted.
Australian Minister for Rural Health Fiona Nash, who is
responsible for government tobacco policy, welcomed the
decision.
"Plain packaging is a legitimate public health measure which
is consistent with Australia's international legal obligations,"
she said in a statement.
Philip Morris blasted the ruling, saying that Australia had
exploited procedural issues to avoid an open discussion about
the effectiveness of plain packaging in curbing tobacco
consumption.
"There is nothing in today's ruling that addresses, let
alone validates, plain packaging in Australia or anywhere else,"
Marc Firestone, Philip Morris International Senior Vice
President, said in a press release.
"It is regrettable that the outcome hinged entirely on a
procedural issue that Australia chose to advocate instead of
confronting head on the merits of whether plain packaging is
legal or even works."
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) is currently considering
a separate challenge to Australia's legislation by four member
states, and a flurry of challenges by tobacco companies are
ongoing as more countries follow Australia's lead.
The court's decision would not have any bearing on the WTO
case or any of the other legal challenges currently underway.
Companies including Philip Morris, British American Tobacco
BATS.L, Japan Tobacco International 2914.T and Imperial Tobacco
Group IMT.L took the British government to court earlier this
month to challenge its plain packaging laws, which take effect
next May.
The case will be heard in a six-day hearing at London's
Royal Courts of Justice.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry)