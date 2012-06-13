By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, June 13
GENEVA, June 13 Australia is likely to be hit
with a third complaint about its tobacco packaging laws at the
World Trade Organization, trade diplomats said on Wednesday.
Ukraine and Honduras have already launched trade disputes
over the issue, and one diplomat familiar with the situation
said he expected a third country to file a similar suit as soon
as Thursday.
Several other trade diplomats identified the likely
complainant as the Dominican Republic, which they said had been
vocal in its opposition to Australia's planned laws in committee
meetings this week at the WTO in Geneva.
Australia wants to kill off demand for tobacco products by
forcing sellers to use drab packaging with disturbing images of
the health impact of smoking.
Ukraine and Honduras have challenged the move at the WTO by
saying it unfairly restricts trade, even though neither country
has a significant share of the Australian market.
The two trade suits have attracted a large number of
countries as third party observers to the disputes, and some
diplomats see them as test cases in the struggle by tobacco
firms to halt a global tide of regulation that has sharply
tightened the rules on cigarette sales over the past decade.
British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco
and Philip Morris have launched High Court challenges
against the Australian laws, saying they infringe their
trademark rights.
Australia has said the big tobacco companies are also behind
the legal challenges being mounted at the WTO.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Hemming)