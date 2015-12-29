SYDNEY Dec 29 It was feared more than 30,000
litres (7,925 gallons) of sulphuric acid had spilled after all
26 carriages of a freight train carrying the chemical derailed
in remote northern Australia, authorities said on Tuesday.
The train, belonging to locally listed freight firm Aurizon
Ltd, was carrying about 819,000 litres (216,360
gallons) of sulphuric acid, four times the amount first
estimated, when it derailed in Queensland state on Sunday.
"One of the carriages has likely ruptured and it is possible
that up to 31,500 litres of acid has leaked out," Queensland
Police said in a statement.
Testing by the Department of Environment and Heritage
Protection suggested that a nearby waterway had not been
adversely affected by any leak, the statement said.
Aurizon said in an email to Reuters the cause of the
incident was not yet known. Three train drivers had received
minor injuries but had been released from hospital, it said.
A derailment and chemical spill adds to pressure on the
haulage company after a downturn in coal shipping volumes forced
it to issue a profit warning last week, sending its shares
sharply lower.
It would also disrupt mining companies already slashing
production volumes to cope with weak commodity prices. Miners
use sulphuric acid to separate and clean some minerals.
The train was travelling from the east coast port city of
Townsville to Phosphate Hill, 1,000 km (620 miles) inland,
Aurizon said.
The police statement did not give a cause for the derailment
but said the area had experienced flooding, causing a nearby
highway to be cut off.
Police said they had formed a 2-km (1.2-mile) exclusion zone
around the crash site to help salvage crews gain access.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)