* Mining services large and small suffer
* Cuts in mine projects, exploration spending hit mining
services
* Share prices smashed, Transfield sinks to record low
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, May 21 A spate of profit warnings
from Australian mining services firms suggests the country's
"once-a-century" resources spending boom may have peaked sooner
than companies had expected.
Shares in Transfield Services Ltd sank as much as
24 percent on Tuesday to an all-time low of A$0.965 after the
engineering firm cut its profit forecast by more than a quarter.
With miners from BHP Billiton Ltd down shelving
projects and slashing costs that grew out of control during the
boom, they have turned the screws on contractors, in some cases
dumping firms that are unwilling to cut prices.
"They got carried away using too many contractors to get
that extra tonne, almost like a credit-card mentality," Tony
Maher, mining division president of the Construction, Forestry,
Mining and Energy Union, told Reuters.
The pain that first hit mining and engineering firms late
last year has intensified more than expected, judging by the
slew of negative revisions to profit forecasts.
WorleyParsons Ltd, Boart Longyear Ltd,
Transfield Services Ltd, UGL Ltd, Fleetwood
Corp and Coffey International Ltd all slashed
their profit forecasts over the past week, decimating their
shares.
Transfield and its bigger rival UGL both blamed volatility
in commodity markets and a slowdown of capital investment in
resources and infrastructure projects.
Fleetwood, which provides housing for mining camps, plunged
as much as 33 percent to a four-year low after warning there was
now an oversupply of housing in one of Western Australia's
resources hubs, Karratha.
Drilling services firm Boart Longyear added to the gloom on
Tuesday, citing estimates exploration spending in the mining
sector is down 20 percent from a year ago. As a result, it
expects prices for drilling services to fall in the second half
of this year.
"The downturn in capital and exploration spending in the
mining sector globally has clearly reduced the demand for
drilling services and products," Boart CEO Richard O'Brien said
in a statement ahead of the group's annual meeting.
Former market darling WorleyParsons warned last week that
its profit for the year to June 2013 would fall, compared with
earlier guidance for a rise, blaming not only weaker demand for
resource infrastructure in Western Australia but also softer
construction activity in Canada's oil sands market.
WorleyParsons said it was surprised by the extent of the
decline, referring to "weaker than anticipated market conditions
impacting the second half result."
Its shares hit a four-year low after the warning.