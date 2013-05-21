SYDNEY May 21 Shares in Transfield Services
fell as much as 16 percent on Tuesday after the
Australian mining services firm reduced its profit outlook and
announced plans to cut 113 jobs.
Transfield blamed the weakening outlook on ongoing
uncertainty in commodity markets, which has delayed a number of
resources and infrastructure projects.
The company now expects a net profit of between A$62 million
($60.71 million) and A$65 million, down from its previous
forecast range of A$85 million-$90 million.
Shares were down 16.08 percent at A$1.07 in early trade.
($1 = 1.0212 Australian dollars)
