SYDNEY May 21 Shares in Transfield Services fell as much as 16 percent on Tuesday after the Australian mining services firm reduced its profit outlook and announced plans to cut 113 jobs.

Transfield blamed the weakening outlook on ongoing uncertainty in commodity markets, which has delayed a number of resources and infrastructure projects.

The company now expects a net profit of between A$62 million ($60.71 million) and A$65 million, down from its previous forecast range of A$85 million-$90 million.

Shares were down 16.08 percent at A$1.07 in early trade. ($1 = 1.0212 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)