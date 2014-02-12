SYDNEY Feb 13 Transurban Group,
Australia's biggest toll road operator, said on Thursday its
first-half net profit fell slightly, missing analyst projections
of an earnings increase as costs rose.
Net profit for the six months ending December 2013 was
A$80.94 million ($73.12 million), 0.25 percent down from A$81.1
million a year ago.
Analysts expected the company to report an interim profit
rise due to stronger traffic volume after the completion of the
Hills M2 toll road upgrade in Sydney.
But the company said its free cash, a key measure for
analysts to measure the company's cash generation, grew 24.5
percent to A$239.97 Million.
Transurban, which has roads in New South Wales and Victoria
states, as well as in the United States, is teaming up with
superannuation fund AustralianSuper and state-run Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority to bid for Queensland Motorways
Ltd.
($1 = 1.1070 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)