MELBOURNE, July 24 Australia's top two winemakers, Treasury Wine Estates and privately owned Accolade Wines, agreed a deal on Tuesday in which Accolade will close its local bottling operations, leading to 175 job cuts or nearly 10 percent of its staff.

Treasury Wine, formerly part of Foster's Group, said it will now bottle Accolade wine in Australia, and Accolade will bottle wine for TWE in the United Kingdom.

Treasury Wine, with brands including Penfolds and Wolf Blass, said the arrangement would use spare capacity in the Australian facilities.

"Both businesses compete in the global wine market and these new arrangements will enable us to better capitalise on our resources and state of the art facilities in the regions where we can best leverage the benefits," said Treasury Wine chief executive David Dearie.

Accolade, owned by CHAMP Private Equity, Australia's second-largest buyout firm, has brands including Hardys and Banrock Station and was formerly owned by Constellation Brands Inc. It employs 1,800 people globally.

