* Accolade to cut nearly 10 percent of workforce
* TWE will bottle for Accolade in Australia
(Adds details)
MELBOURNE, July 24 Australia's top two
winemakers, Treasury Wine Estates and privately owned
Accolade Wines, agreed a deal on Tuesday in which Accolade will
close its local bottling operations, leading to 175 job cuts or
nearly 10 percent of its staff.
Treasury Wine, formerly part of Foster's Group, said it will
now bottle Accolade wine in Australia, and Accolade will bottle
wine for TWE in the United Kingdom.
Treasury Wine, with brands including Penfolds and Wolf
Blass, said the arrangement would use spare capacity in the
Australian facilities.
"Both businesses compete in the global wine market and these
new arrangements will enable us to better capitalise on our
resources and state of the art facilities in the regions
where we can best leverage the benefits," said Treasury Wine
chief executive David Dearie.
Accolade, owned by CHAMP Private Equity, Australia's
second-largest buyout firm, has brands including Hardys and
Banrock Station and was formerly owned by Constellation Brands
Inc. It employs 1,800 people globally.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer)