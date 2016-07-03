BRIEF-Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc
* Matthew Corrin acquires class B multiple voting shares of Freshii Inc. in connection with reorganization to facilitate initial public offering
SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's largest stand-alone winemaker, said Monday it would sell 12 U.S. wine brands.
The company, which owns the Penfolds and Lindemans labels, said in a statement that the "non-core" portfolio of brands would be sold "at approximately book value," and it comprises about 1 million cases of wine.
It didn't disclose the buyer of the wine brands.
"The divestment will have nil impact on earnings in F16 and beyond," the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 Brazilian miner Vale SA is more optimistic than the market consensus in terms of iron ore prices for 2017, Investor Relations Director Andre Figueiredo told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain has had its strongest start to the year for M&A activity since 2008 on the back of a spate of big deals, a sign that some businesses are trying to plan for a more uncertain future outside the European Union.