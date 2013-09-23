SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd said on Monday Chief Executive David Dearie will leave the company immediately, citing the company's costly writedown of U.S. inventory as a reason for his departure.

Treasury said Warwick Every-Burns, a non-executive member of the board, will take over temporarily while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Dearie was appointed CEO of Treasury, whose brands include mass-produced Wolf Blass, Rosemount and high-end Penfolds Grange, immediately prior to its demerger from Fosters Group Ltd in May 2011.

"Following the write-down of excess U.S. inventory announced on 15 July 2013, the board has undertaken a review and concluded that now is the right time to look for a new CEO," the company said in a statement.

"In particular, having established a solid platform since demerger, the board believes TWE needs a leader with a stronger operational focus to deliver the company's growth ambitions."

Treasury revealed in July that it would book a A$160 million ($150.19 million) charge against its U.S. business after destroying thousands of gallons of cheap wine.

It also offered major discounts on "excess, aged and deteriorating inventory" after over-estimating U.S. demand. ($1 = 1.0653 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)