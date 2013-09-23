* Treasury CEO departs after U.S. inventory writedown
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Sept 23 The ousting of the chief
executive of Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's
second-largest wine maker, on Monday underscored the need for a
fundamental shift in the way Australia markets its wines to the
world as its exports fall.
Once hailed around the world for its so-called "critter
labels" - cheap but decent quality wines featuring colourful
kangaroo and koala adorned labels - Australia has been slow to
grasp a move by consumers toward higher-end tipples.
The global trend is most noticeable in the United States,
the world's largest wine consumer where Treasury competes
against world No.1 by sales Constellation Brands Inc,
and in the rapidly growing Chinese market.
That leaves Australia with the tough task of cutting
oversupply, increasing prices and - perhaps most importantly -
rebranding its wines to the quality end of the market.
"People are trading up," said Mark Parer, a Beijing-based
importer of Australian wines with Plantagenet Wines. "The French
are way ahead on marketing and branding."
Australia exported A$1.8 billion of wine worldwide last
year, down from a peak of $3 billion in 2007, according to the
Winemakers' Federation of Australia.
In the United States, consumers bought just 16 million
litres (3.5 million British gallons, 4.2 million gallons) of
Australian wines priced around A$3.75 ($3.52), down from 77
million litres in 2007.
Treasury's misjudgment of the move upward in the United
States proved very costly for the company and Chief Executive
David Dearie, who presided over a A$160 million charge due to
the destruction of thousands of gallons of cheap wine.
Treasury, whose brands include mass-produced Berringer, Wolf
Blass, Rosemount and high-end Penfolds, was also forced to offer
major discounts on "excess, aged and deteriorating inventory"
after significantly over estimating U.S. demand.
Treasury Chairman Paul Rayner said on Monday the board
decided the company needed "a leader with a stronger operational
focus to deliver the company's growth ambitions."
Rayner said the U.S. market was an integral part of the
business, although he noted a new CEO would have leeway to alter
the company's strategy there.
Warwick Every-Burns, a non-executive member of the board,
will take over the reins temporarily while the company searches
for a permanent replacement.
Treasury isn't alone in its troubles.
Privately-held Casella Wines, the maker of the ubiquitous
Yellow Tail "critter" label, earlier this year posted its first
financial loss. Casella's net loss of A$30 million for 2011/12
was a sharp turnaround from the A$45 million profit it made in
2010/11 and 20 years of profits on the back of more than 8
million cases of Yellow Tail shipped each year to North America.
Casella, which was forced to negotiate a debt restructure
with lender National Australia Bank Ltd, blamed the
high Australian dollar for crimping export margins and allowing
lower-cost countries like Chile and Argentina to gain market
share in the United States.
But analysts say the lower Australian dollar masked the
wider problem for Australian wine exports and the recent rise in
the currency will not be enough to revive its fortunes.
FRENCH SUCCESS
The bright spot for Australia is that while volumes are down
across the board globally, it sold 14 million more litres in the
$7.50 to $9.99 segment and 16 million more litres in the over
$10 segment last year.
Parer said Australia needs to take a leaf out of the French
wine book, in China at least.
Paris-based maker Pernod Ricard last month
reported a 12 percent increase in sales of its Australian label
Jacob's Creek to Asia. The label is now the second-largest brand
in China in terms of sales revenue.
A "cheap and cheerful" staple on wine shelves around the
world, Pernod took Jacob's Creek into premium territory with a
Reserve range. It has also rolled out new variations of the
label tailored to foreign palates, including a heavy red in
China, the 1837 Solway.
Treasury has made some steps toward increasing awareness of
its higher-end brands in China, announcing plans to open a
series of wine bars to encourage drinking of luxury wines as
well as gift-giving.
It currently sells in China only through distributors, a
channel that Parer said can make it difficult to control the
message.
Only time will tell how successful Treasury is at
repositioning itself.
"I think a willing new CEO ... can build this business going
forward," Rayner told reporters. "I'm confident about the
future."