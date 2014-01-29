US STOCKS-Wall St flat as banks, Amgen weigh; Adobe rallies
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
SYDNEY Jan 30 Shares in Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the maker of Penfolds and Beringer wines, fell almost 15 percent on Thursday after the company downgraded its full year earnings guidance by almost a fifth.
The world's second-largest wine maker said it expected operating earnings of A$190 million to A$210 million ($166 million to $184 million), compared to its previous range of A$230 million to A$250 million, blaming weak demand in China and stiff competition in its home market.
Its shares were down 13.8 percent at A$3.92 at 2310 GMT after dropping as low as A$3.88. The stock has slumped from a record closing high of A$6.33 in May 2013. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside Treasury yields while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's $14,000 cholesterol drug Repatha cut the risk of heart attack and stroke by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, but results from a highly-anticipated study fell short of investor expectations and shares dropped 6 percent.