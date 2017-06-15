MELBOURNE, June 15 Australian Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull has made fun of U.S. President Donald Trump and
alluded to his ties with Russia, according to a leaked tape of
an off-the-record media event.
Turnbull, who had a frosty first telephone call with the
U.S. president early this year, was recorded mimicking Trump at
a media ball at Parliament House in Canberra late on Wednesday,
which was strictly off the record.
"The Donald and I ... we are winning in the polls. We are!
Not the fake polls. We are winning in the real polls. You know,
the online polls. They are so easy to win," Turnbull said in the
leaked recording, adding: "I have this Russian guy..."
An Australian journalist later broadcast the recording
saying because he had not been at the event, he was not bound by
the confidentiality rule.
Turnbull later told the 3AW radio station he was
disappointed by the leak, which he said was a breach of
protocol.
He said his "affectionately light-hearted" speech was a
"good humoured roast" in which he was the butt of his own jokes.
The U.S. embassy in Canberra said it understood that the
Mid-Winter Ball was the equivalent of the White House
Correspondents' Dinner, an annual Washington event at which the
media and president traditionally rib each other.
"We take this with the good humour that was intended," the
embassy said.
Turnbull was one of the first foreign leaders Trump spoke to
after he took office on Jan. 20.
During their telephone call, the president became irritated
about an agreement made by his Democratic predecessor, Barack
Obama, to accept as many as 1,250 refugees held in Australian
processing centres on remote Pacific islands.
In return, Australia would resettle refugees from El
Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
Trump broke off what was supposed to be an hour-long call
after 25 minutes and later tweeted that the refugee agreement
was "dumb".
Vice President Mike Pence visited Australia in April and
made clear that while Trump was not happy about the refugee
agreement, the United States would honour it.
The two leaders were all smiles during their first face to
face meeting in New York last month, when they declared that
they "get along great".
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE. Additional reporting
by Jamie Freed and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Robert
Birsel)