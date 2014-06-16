UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
SYDNEY, June 16 Australian engineering services company UGL Ltd confirmed the cash sale of its property arm to a consortium of TPG Capital Management, PAG Asia Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion).
Sydney-based UGL put global real estate services company DTZ up for sale a year ago to cut debt as its main engineering services division faces declining revenues due to a slowdown in the Australian mining sector.
The vendor will net A$1 billion to A$1.05 billion after sale costs and is considering "a range of options for the efficient use of net proceeds", UGL said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.
UGL shares fell in a flat overall market and were trading down 0.43 percent at A$6.91 at 0115 GMT. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.