SYDNEY Dec 11 Australia could export coal and
uranium to Ukraine to help ease Kiev's over reliance on Russian
energy exports, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday.
Russia has this year annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and
given support to separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, driving
relations between Moscow and the West to the lowest point since
the Cold War.
Last month Russia suspended coal supplies to Ukraine, a blow
to domestic energy suppliers who are struggling with a severe
lack of raw fuel for power plants due to the conflict in the
industrial east.
Abbott, who has been among the most vocal critics of Russian
President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine following the
shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in July, proposed
Australian commodities as a secure alternative.
"Australia is an energy super power and energy security is
very important to Ukraine, particularly given its current
vulnerability to supply," Abbott said.
Poroshenko, who is on the second day of a three-day state
visit to Australia, signalled Ukraine's interest in importing
both coal and uranium.
"We discussed today the possibility of co-operation in the
sphere of nuclear energy," he told reporters. "There is the
possibility for Ukraine to buy Australian uranium for our
nuclear power stations."
Russia has been accused of using its enormous energy
reserves as a weapon against former Soviet republics, and
Ukraine is eager to diversify supply to avoid more disruptions.
Ukraine had been set to rely on Russian coal to get through
the current winter after the war disrupted supplies to thermal
power plants (TPP), which provide around 40 percent of the
country's electricity.
Australia and Russia signed a bilateral agreement in 2007
enabling uranium exports, but Abbott halted the trade earlier
this year in retaliation over MH17.
Australia, which has no nuclear power plants of its own, is
one of the world's top exporters of uranium, mining 7,529 tonnes
of uranium in fiscal 2011/12, worth A$782 million ($653.83
million), according to government figures.
Australia is the world's second biggest exporter of thermal
coal, after Indonesia.
($1 = 1.1960 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by James Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by
Michael Perry)