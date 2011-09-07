CANBERRA, Sept 7 Australian trade unions have promised a new campaign to convert millions of contract and casual workers to full-time jobs, setting the stage for a row with business groups pressing for more flexible work laws to counter declining productivity.

The country's central bank governor has also aired concerns over slowing productivity, but the nation's top union official said Australia topped every rich nation except Spain now in its reliance on casual or contract labour, with almost half the workforce or four million people now employed that way.

"We do not want it to continue to be used as a way of undermining pay and conditions, and shifting the risk burden from business owners to workers," Australian Council of Trade Unions President Ged Kearney said on Wednesday.

She told the National Press Club insecure work conditions were now spreading outside the lucrative resource sector, and into lower paid teaching, retail and manufacturing jobs.

The union movement, she said, would launch a new campaign within weeks to try and force employers to use contract and casual labour only as a last resort.

"We want to ensure that non-permanent employment exists only where it is absolutely necessary, or when it genuinely offers benefits to both the employer and the employee, and when it is properly rewarded," she said.

Kearney did not specify what the new campaign would involve, but it was likely to include national television advertisements and a political strategy rather than industrial action, as strikes over political issues are illegal in Australia.

The Australian Industry Group, representing manufacturers, last week attacked the government's employment laws and called for a return to statutory individual contracts with a test to ensure workers are no worse off if they trade away conditions.

The group's chief Heather Ridout said the Fair Work laws, which helped Labor win power in 2007 after more than a decade of conservative rule, were too inflexible, pointing to restrictions on the use of contract labour and more power for unions.

Former BHP Billiton chairman Don Argus this week also criticised the minority Labor government over its tax and industrial relations policies, warning declining productivity growth could ruin the economy, now into its 20th year of growth.

Data on Wednesday showed the economy grew 1.2 percent in the second quarter, the fastest pace in four years.

Unions are beginning to flex their muscle and trying to deepen their influence on work laws and economic policy after years of decline under the former conservative government.

There has been union unrest over pay and conditions at Toyota's Australian car plant, and over job cuts at BlueScope Steel and national airline Qantas .

Kearney said unions could press Prime Minister Julia Gillard for legislative changes to reverse casualisation, and could also look for tax breaks for contract and non-permanent workers.

Unions also wanted more open bargaining under work laws, greater rights for union delegates, and the right of union delegates to enter workplaces, she said.

Only one in five Australian workers belongs to a union, or around 1.8 million people, and in the private sector the number is one in seven.

The ruling minority Labor Party has its roots in the labour movement, but Prime Minister Gillard in 2009 told the ACTU conference that it could no longer expect to call the shots.

Kearney is pushing the government to give unions a seat on the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy-making board this year to offset the representation of big business. (Writing by Rob Taylor; Editing by Ed Davies)