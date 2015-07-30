* Vale, Sumitomo sell coal mine for $1
* New owner Stanmore coal plans to restart in 2016
* Says time to acquire is while coal prices low
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 30 Vale and Sumitomo
Corp have sold a jointly-owned coal mine in Australia
to a local operator for A$1 ($0.73) amid a sector downturn that
has claimed thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in losses.
Stanmore Coal said it plans to restart production
at the Isaac Plains coking coal mine during the first half of
2016, more than a year after about 300 jobs were lost when
production was halted by 50-50 owners Vale and Sumitomo.
Stanmore's managing director, Nick Jorss, said the mine
would yield about 1.1 million tonnes of coking coal yearly, less
than half the 2.8 million tonnes mined annually at its peak.
"We think we are at the bottom of the price cycle and the
numbers for Isaac Plains stack up," managing director Nick Jorss
told Reuters. "From our point of view it's a good time to be
acquiring assets."
Since closing the mine, Vale and Sumitomo have been required
to honor "take or pay" contracts requiring them to make regular
haulage payments to rail carriers regardless of whether any coal
was shipped. Stanmore will assume obligations on the contracts,
according to Jorss.
Stanmore, with a market capitalisation of A$29 million
after its stock soared 74 percent to 12 Australian cents on
Thursday, has also assumed a A$32 million obligation to
eventually rehabilitate the mine site once the coal reserves are
depleted.
Stanmore is breathing new life into the mine while the
sector as a whole contracts.
More than 4,000 jobs have been lost at Australian coal mines
alone in the past two years, including ones in the collieries
that pepper the Bowen Basin in Queensland state, where Isaac
Plains is located.
Prices for metallurgical coal used in steel making have
fallen from $300 a tonne in 2011 to around $85, reflecting a
global supply glut and a slowdown in steel production growth in
China, a key destination for Australian coal.
China's metallurgical coal imports fell 25 percent
year-on-year in the first four months of 2015 to 15 million
tonnes, according to Australia's Department of Industry and
Science.
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie forecasts it will be 2020 before
the market returns to balance.
Chinese-controlled coal miner Yancoal Australia
last week said it was cutting close to half the jobs at two
Australian collieries, citing depressed prices.
Sumitomo bought its interest in Isaac Plains from Aquila
Resources for A$430 million.
Two years later the mine was part of 30 billion yen in
writedowns booked by the Japanese company on Australian coal
holdings.
For Vale, the mine represented a potential stepping stone
into Australian iron ore mining with Aquila, which held a large
undeveloped deposit, a strategy that failed to play out after
Aquila sold to Sumitomo.
Aquila was subsequently acquired by China's Baoshan Iron &
Steel Co.
($1 = 1.3676 Australian dollars)