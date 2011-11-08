* VIP Petfoods says it is world's largest chilled pet food
maker
* Business has been of interest to buyout firms- adviser
* Company could fetch A$450 million - report
Nov 8 Australian privately owned pet food
manufacturer VIP Petfoods is undergoing a strategic review of
its business and is considering options including a sale, the
firm's adviser told Reuters.
VIP Petfoods, based in northern Queensland state, is family
owned and has had approaches from private equity firms and trade
buyers in the past, said Tim Miles, principal of Miles Advisory
Partners, which is advising VIP Petfoods.
"We're looking at what the options are that are available to
the family. We may make acquisitions or we may make a sale,"
Miles said in an interview.
An unsourced report in the Australian Financial Review said
the business could be worth about A$450 million ($465 million),
based on revenues of A$300 million.
Miles declined to comment on the value of the business or
its revenues. A spokesman for VIP also declined to comment on
the strategic review.
On its web site, VIP Petfoods says it is the world's largest
producer of fresh chilled pet food and exports to Canada and the
United States, Korea, Taiwan and Japan. It has 600 employees.
"It is a business that has been consistently approached by
private equity and competitors," Miles said.
Australian private equity firms have a track record of
investing in food manufacturing and wholesaling, including
Pacific Equity Partners' chicken business Tegel Foods, sold to
Affinity Equity Partners in January, and Lazard Private Equity's
former investment in biscuit maker Unibic.
The company was founded by V8 motor racing fan Tony Quinn,
and four of his adult children have management roles in the
firm.
Miles Advisory has acted for many privately held companies
that have eventually been sold to private equity, including V8
Supercars Australia, which sold a 60 percent stake to Archer
Capital in May for A$180 million.
Other manufacturers of pet food that sell in the Australian
market include Nestle and Mars Inc's Mars Australia.
Global buyout giant TPG has an interest in pet food
retail chain Pet Barn in Australia and New Zealand.
($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger in MELBOURNE; additional
reporting by Stephen Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)