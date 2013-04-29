HONG KONG, April 29 Virtus Health, an in-vitro
fertilization (IVF) business backed by Australian buyout firm
Quadrant Private Equity, launched on Monday an up to $300
million initial public offering, IFR reported, set to be the
country's largest IPO so far this year.
The offering for Virtus Health, the largest IVF group in the
Asia-Pacific region, is for 51.3 million to 53.7 million shares
in an indicative range of A$4.92-5.68, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication.
Quadrant is reducing its take to between zero and 10 percent
as part of the IPO, IFR said. Listing for the IPO is set for
June 11. Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as
joint bookrunners on the offering.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by
Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)