SYDNEY Nov 11 Australian In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) group, Virtus Health Group, will be put up for sale early next year in a deal that could be worth around A$500 million ($505 million), The Australian Financial Review reported on Friday.

The paper said the group's biggest shareholder, Quadrant Private Equity, was putting the business up for sale as the IVF business looks offshore for growth.

The paper cited Marcus Darville, a director at Quadrant, as saying that "Virtus is poised to grow offshore and we are not the natural owner to see that through."

Melbourne IVF, the Queensland Fertility Group and New South Wales-based IVF Australia were merged to form Virtus Health Group in 2010. ($1 = 0.990 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)