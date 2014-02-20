SYDNEY Feb 20 Voters in Western Australia are
headed for a rerun of last year's federal Senate race, after the
High Court on Thursday voided the election over 1,370 ballots
that disappeared during a recount of the tight contest.
The ruling could have an impact on conservative Prime
Minister Tony Abbott's agenda. His Liberal-National coalition
won a strong majority in the lower house of parliament in last
year's poll, but lacks a majority in the upper house, or Senate.
Justice Kenneth Hayne invalidated the race because the lost
ballots far exceeded the margins of error in two of the senate
races, one of which came down to as few as 12 votes.
Senator Michael Ronaldson, the Liberal Party minister
responsible for the Australian Electoral Commission, warned the
agency over a replay of the debacle in the new vote, which could
take place within weeks.
"It is incumbent upon the Australian Electoral Commission to
ensure that never again will such a failure of process occur,"
he said in a statement.
Abbott campaigned on a promise to repeal an unpopular carbon
trading scheme initiated by former Prime Minister Julia
Gillard's Labor government.
He lacks, however, the votes to push its repeal through in
the new Senate, in which the balance of power will be held by a
handful of independent and single-issue senators.
Although his Liberal Party won three of the state's six
Senate seats in the September vote, at least one of those seats
is vulnerable in a fresh contest, says Antony Green, an election
analyst for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"If the Liberal Party were to lose a seat at the
re-election, it would weaken the government's position in the
Senate and strengthen the hand of the alliance of minor parties
that has developed around the Palmer United Party," he told the
Sydney Morning Herald Newspaper.
Due to a quirk in Australia's parliamentary system, the
newly elected senators do not sit until July, four months after
their colleagues in the lower house take up their positions.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)