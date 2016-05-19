SYDNEY May 19 Australia unveiled plans on
Thursday for a tenfold hike in fines for employers who underpay
staff after 7-Eleven convenience store franchisees were accused
of ripping off migrant workers, in what some experts believe is
a widespread practice.
The government also said it would boost funding for the Fair
Work Ombudsman by A$20 million ($14.4 million), boost the
regulator's evidence gathering powers and set up a taskforce to
help migrant workers.
The hike in proposed penalties is a measure of the outrage
sparked by a 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corp report which
accused Australia's 7-Eleven Stores Pty Ltd of letting
franchisees threaten workers with deportation if they complained
of being paid as little as half the minimum wage.
It also suggests an attempt by the conservative government
of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to appeal to voters concerned
by his Liberal Party's tough stance on asylum seekers ahead of
July 2 elections. A day earlier, Immigration Minister Peter
Dutton sparked criticism by warning that "illiterate and
innumerate" refugees would steal Australian jobs.
Fines for underpaying workers are currently A$10,800 for an
individual and A$54,000 for a company, amounts "seen as an
acceptable cost of doing business", a policy document released
by the government said.
7-Eleven was not immediately available for comment.
Allan Fels, the former competition regulator, was the
preferred choice to lead the new migrant worker taskforce, the
policy document said.
Fels was hired by 7-Eleven to run an independent inquiry
into underpayment but earlier this month said he had been fired
after resisting what he called a threat to his independence.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Fels said he had been
"very worried about the fate of the underpaid 7-Eleven workers
given the company's decision to dismiss us". The government's
proposed measures were a "wake-up call to those businesses who
are systematically underpaying workers", he added.
In an interview with The Australian newspaper last week, he
said: "There are heaps of others doing it. It's obvious."
Fels has estimated most of the 20,000 7-Eleven franchise
employees over the past decade were underpaid by about 50
percent.
Fels was not immediately available to comment on Thursday.
The Australian 7-Eleven franchisor is owned by Japan's Seven
& i Holdings Co and licensed by U.S.-based 7-Eleven Inc
, which is facing accusations of unfair treatment of
its franchisees in North America.
($1 = 1.3862 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)