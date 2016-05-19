* Govt says A$54,000 maximum fine is too low
* Employee watchdog says underpayment is "rampant"
* Govt also increases funding and powers of employment
ombudsman
(Adds quotes from former competition regulator)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, May 19 Australia unveiled plans on
Thursday for a ten-fold hike in fines for employers who underpay
staff after 7-Eleven convenience store franchisees were accused
of ripping off migrant workers, in what some experts believe is
a widespread practice.
The government also said it would boost funding for the Fair
Work Ombudsman by A$20 million ($14.4 million), bolster the
regulator's evidence-gathering powers and set up a taskforce to
help migrant workers.
The hike in proposed penalties is a measure of the outrage
sparked by a 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corp report which
accused Australia's 7-Eleven Stores Pty Ltd of letting
franchisees threaten workers with deportation if they complained
of being paid as little as half the minimum wage.
It also suggests an attempt by the conservative government
of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to appeal to voters concerned
by his Liberal Party's tough stance on asylum seekers ahead of
July 2 elections. A day earlier, Immigration Minister Peter
Dutton sparked criticism by warning that "illiterate and
innumerate" refugees would steal Australian jobs.
Fines for underpaying workers are currently A$10,800 for an
individual and A$54,000 for a company, amounts "seen as an
acceptable cost of doing business", a policy document released
by the government said.
7-Eleven was not immediately available for comment.
Allan Fels, the former competition regulator, was the
preferred choice to lead the new migrant worker taskforce, the
policy document said.
Fels was hired by 7-Eleven to run an independent inquiry
into underpayment but earlier this month said he had been fired
after resisting what he called a threat to his independence.
"Underpayment is rampant, and the government measures are a
significant step in addressing it," Fels told Reuters by
telephone.
Fels said most of the 20,000 7-Eleven franchise employees
over the past decade were underpaid by about 50 percent. He
added that before being fired, he recovered an average of
A$40,000 per person for 400 7-Eleven employees, from 2,000 who
came forward with complaints.
He estimated that the number of cases where workers of other
Australian franchises have been underpaid in similar
circumstances was "at least in the tens of thousands".
The Australian 7-Eleven franchisor is owned by Japan's Seven
& i Holdings Co and licensed by U.S.-based 7-Eleven Inc
, which is facing accusations of unfair treatment of
its franchisees in North America.
($1 = 1.3862 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)