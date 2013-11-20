* CIMB advising Warrnambool, target in a three-way global
By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 21 An advisory role in one of
Australia's most contested takeover deals this year has thrown a
spotlight on an unexpected debutant in local investment banking
circles - Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.
CIMB bankers elbowed their way past familiar names in the
clubby world of Australian investment banking when they clinched
the sellside mandate to advise Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Co, the target in a three-way global takeover
battle.
The deal has put a shine on CIMB's credentials in a country
where the bank's investment banking ambitions are just taking
shape. Bankers at CIMB only recently celebrated its first
anniversary Down Under, with red and white cupcakes - the
colours of the bank's corporate logo.
Keen to depend less on its home market, Malaysia's No.2 bank
by assets agreed in 2012 to buy parts of Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc's (RBS) Asian business, including most of its
Australian unit.
So far, there has been no buyer's remorse.
CIMB was the sole underwriter and bookrunner for a stake
sale earlier this month worth A$503 million in the world's No.4
iron ore miner, Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
The Warrnambool mandate had also thrust CIMB into the thick
of what is now a A$505 million takeover battle. Key to that role
was CIMB's ability to retain a core group of experienced
investment bankers who had worked closely together under the RBS
banner.
"The RBS franchise they purchased had been a longstanding
part of the local scene, and had strong existing relationships,"
said Lachlan Colquhoun, head of markets analysis at research and
advisory firm East & Partners.
"The transition team at CIMB would appear to have done well
in preserving some of the relationships... while beginning to
establish their very own franchise, which also has its own point
of difference - the link to Asia which none of the other
competing investment banks really have to the same extent."
Warrnambool already had a close relationship with RBS before
CIMB took over the business, said Oscar Ludwigson, who was a
senior RBS banker in Australia before becoming CIMB's head of
investment banking in the country.
"We haven't got paid every year... but that's not the point.
The point is that they are a client of ours and we have stayed
close to them," Ludwigson said.
Warrnambool wasn't immediately available to comment on why
they had appointed CIMB to advise them on the deal.
TOUGH JOB
CIMB faces serious competition in the Australian investment
banking market, with RBS historically not a significant player.
The corporate advisory realm in Australia is currently
dominated by Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Macquarie Group Ltd and UBS AG. Together, the
banks command 65.3 percent of the market, with UBS taking the
lion's share at 22.4 percent, according to East & Partners.
RBS's banking status in Australia and elsewhere was also
weakened by the misfortunes of its U.K. headquarters, bailed out
in a taxpayer rescue amid the 2008 financial crisis.
"CIMB didn't really take over a strong business, it was
already badly weakened after several years of lack of love," a
banker said, requesting not to be named talking about a
competitor.
Nor has the CIMB team been helped by the bank's brand, which
lacks the recognition that some of its competitors enjoy in
Australian boardrooms.
"No one is going to CIMB and giving CIMB business because of
the brand name. The bankers have got to persevere in spite of
it," the banker said.
Now, as dairy rivals slug it out to buy Warrnambool, CIMB
and its legacy RBS bankers are up against some of Australia's
established investment banking names.
Among them is the chief executive of Lazard Australia, John
Wylie, who is leading Murray Goulburn Co-operative Ltd's charge
in the takeover battle. Wylie is a well-known investment banking
figure, who in a sports-mad nation also chairs the government's
Australian Sports Commission.
Also in the mix are Rabobank and Rothschild, advising
Canada's Saputo Inc, while Kidder Williams Ltd is
advising Bega Cheese Ltd.
Reunion Capital Partners is advising New Zealand's Fonterra
Co-Operative Group Ltd, which has also tasked Goldman
Sachs with helping it to buy a stake in Bega.
NEW PEOPLE
In Australia, CIMB has extended its capabilities and added
new people including Aaron Lamshed, who has been helping to
drive its equity capital markets business.
Ludwigson said Lamshed was integral in the Fortescue deal -
a block of shares that a person familiar with the sale said was
sold by Canada's Teck Resources Ltd.
That deal helped CIMB rank second in Australian equity
capital markets this quarter, giving the bank a market share in
the segment of 13.6 percent for the period, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
CIMB may get a $4.7 million payday for its role in the
Warrnambool deal, according to an estimate from Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co. Local media have reported
speculation that CIMB might be paid as much as A$10 million.
Banking sources say CIMB's payout is likely to feature
within that range, with the ultimate amount potentially
depending on what proportion of the payout is based on a sliding
incentive fee.
While banks have come under pressure to accept lower fees to
win mandates in a competitive market, CIMB wasn't considered
likely to have offered any more of a discount than others might
have, and potentially, did not negotiate reduced rates at all
given its close relationship with Warrnambool, according to
banking sources.
"It's a well-deserved mandate if ever there was one," one
banking source said.
Ludwigson would not comment on whether CIMB had discounted
its fees to get the business.
The Warrnambool and Fortescue deals have brought more
business to the bank, he said, declining to elaborate.
"We've had some early successes, that's not definitive about
anything, but it is encouraging and we'd like to keep going,"
Ludwigson said.