By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Oct 18 Warrnambool Cheese and Butter
Factory Company Holdings Ltd's second-largest
shareholder launched a A$420 million ($405 million) bid for the
Australian dairy company, trumping two previous offers and
fanning speculation it could command an even higher price.
The battle for Warrnambool heated up on the same day as
China's Shanghai Pengxin made an offer for more dairy farms in
New Zealand, underscoring robust demand for Australasian dairy
and farm assets as companies ramp up their exposure to Asia's
growing appetite for milk, cheese and other food products.
Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, which owns about 17
percent of Warrnambool, is offering A$7.50 per share in cash.
That is more than a A$7 per share bid from Canada's Saputo Inc
which in turn had bested a A$5.78 per share offer from
Australia's Bega Cheese Ltd in September.
Warrnambool said in a statement that its directors would
meet shortly to consider the Murray Goulburn offer and that it
had been unaware of the cooperative's intentions until Friday.
Its shares hit a record high of A$7.98 and closed up 6 percent
at A$7.89. They have gained 75 percent since the Bega offer.
"The question now is what Saputo does from here," said Mark
Topy, senior industrials analyst at Canaccord Genuity. "Bega is
an outside chance to bid higher but Saputo, they're a big
global company, they've got the pockets to bid higher."
A Saputo spokeswoman said the company was considering its
options after the Murray Goulburn offer. Bega Executive Chairman
Barry Irvin told Reuters that the company, which is
Warrnambool's largest shareholder with a stake of almost 18
percent, would consider its position carefully.
"We are reserving the right to adapt the bid but we believe
that we'll do our thinking and deliberately consider our
position and that's not changed by a new offer coming on the
table today," Irvin said in a telephone interview.
A banking source said Bega has the capacity to increase its
bid if it so chooses but the question is whether it would want
to.
"The prices are in nosebleed territory by anybody's
standards... It's getting pretty close to a 100 percent premium
in a market where typical takeover premiums are 30 percent,"
said the source, who declined to be identified as the process is
confidential.
DAIRY FEVER
Australian dairy farmers have been grappling with a
supermarket price war that slashed domestic wholesale prices, a
strong Australian dollar that crimped exports and a drought that
sent cattle feed costs soaring.
Murray Goulburn said its proposal would create one of the
biggest Australian owned food and beverage firms, forecasting
annual revenue of the combined businesses at more than A$3.2
billion. It has secured financing for the deal, it added.
"This is an historic opportunity for Murray Goulburn and WCB
suppliers and shareholders to create a larger scale, globally
competitive Australian dairy food company owned and controlled
by Australian dairy farmers," Murray Goulburn Chairman Philip
Tracy said in a statement.
It also agreed to match a Saputo proposal on the payment of
a fully-franked special dividend. Rivkin Securities estimated
that would take the total worth of offer to A$8.00 a share.
In New Zealand, Shanghai Pengxin was poised to complete its
second acquisition of dairy farms partly owned by Synlait Farms
Ltd in a transaction that values the business at NZ$85.7 million
($73 million).
There was some speculation in the market that Bega itself
could become a target but Executive Chairman Irvin dismissed
that likelihood.
"I think there's feverish speculation going on about
everything in the dairy industry at the moment Bega Cheese is
not for sale, we have shareholder caps and such things in place
to ensure that that is a reasonably challenging circumstance for
anybody that wishes to make a bid on Bega," he said.
CIMB Corporate Finance (Australia) Limited is advising
Warrnambool and Kidder Williams Limited is advising Bega. Lazard
is advising Murray Goulburn while Saputo is being advised by
Rabobank and Rothschild.