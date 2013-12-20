SYDNEY Dec 20 Australia's Warrnambool Cheese
and Butter Factory Holdings Co, the company at the
centre of one of the country's most hotly contested takeover
battles in recent years, said on Friday it will double its
first-half earnings.
Warrnambool, which is backing a bid from Canada's Saputo Inc
, said strong international dairy demand and pricing, a
falling Australian dollar and an improved product mix were
driving profits.
Chairman Terry Richardson said the first half would provide
a "robust foundation" for the balance of the year.
Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in the six months to Dec. 31 would rise
around 100 percent from A$29.3 million ($25.94 million) in the
previous corresponding half, the company said. Full-year EBITDA
is pegged at between A$47 million and A$52 million, compared
with A$25.5 million.
Saputo earlier this week increased its unconditional cash
offer of A$515 million to as much as A$549 million if it
receives acceptances of 90 percent or more of Warrnambool
shareholders.
As of Monday, Saputo had received acceptances worth 16.9
percent, taking it close to the 18 percent stakes held by each
of Murray Goulburn and Bega.
Bega, which kicked off the takeover war with a bid in
mid-September but has since lagged the more aggressive Murray
Goulburn and Saputo, appeared to pull out of the race altogether
this week.
Bega said it would not extend its offer period beyond Friday
and would instead "consider its options regarding its strategic
shareholding", a review that could include a sale of the stake.
That would leave Murray Goulburn as the only competitor to
Saputo, but its A$530 million offer is conditional because it
requires competition regulator approval that could take months.
Saputo's offer, meanwhile, is due to close on Jan. 10.
Warrnambool shares were up 0.4 percent at A$9.23, while Bega
shares were down 2.2 percent at A$4.39 in a broadly higher
market.
Warrnambool is due to report its interim results on Feb. 28.