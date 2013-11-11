UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Nov 12 Australia's treasurer has approved Saputo Inc's bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Ltd, removing a potential obstacle for the Canadian dairy maker's push to the Australian market.
"No conditions have been placed on this approval. The future ownership of WBC is ultimately a matter for the shareholders but this decision provides certainty in relation to Saputo's bid," treasurer Joe Hockey said in a statement on Tuesday.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy producer, hiked its bid by 14 percent to A$449 million ($420 million) in October, trumping earlier approaches by major WCB shareholders Bega Cheese Ltd and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd. ($1 = 1.0683 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources