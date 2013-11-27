SYDNEY Nov 27 Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd has asked the Australian Takeovers Panel to force rival
suitor Saputo Inc drop its revised offer for
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co, the regulator
said on Wednesday.
Murray Goulburn has also requested that Saputo be prevented
from processing acceptances for its A$505 million ($463 million)
offer until the issue is settled.
Warrnambool is the subject of a three-way take over battle,
pitting Saputo, Canada's largest dairy maker, against Murray
Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd, both major shareholders
in Australia's oldest dairy maker.
The Takeovers Panel said it had not decided whether to
conduct an inquiry as requested and made no comment on the
merits of the application.
Warrnambool said in a separate statement it disagreed with
the basis of Murray Goulburn's application but declined to
comment further.
Saputo declared its A$9 bid, which is backed by the
Warrnambool board, unconditional on Monday and said it would
hike its offer if it won control. The Canadian dairy maker said
on Wednesday it had received acceptances totalling 4.8 percent
of Warrnambool.
Murray Goulburn's A$9 per share bid is hamstrung because it
needs regulatory approval from the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC), meaning it cannot make an
unconditional offer.
Bega said on Tuesday it was extending its offer by two weeks
to Dec. 12, the day before Saputo's deadline. Bega already has
ACCC approval for its final offer of A$2 cash and 1.5 Bega
shares per Warrnambool share currently valued at around A$9 per
share.
Murray Goulburn and Bega, which hold around 18 percent each
of Warrnambool, argue that the decision under Saputo's revised
offer to drop A$1.31 per share in proposed dividends means that
shareholders will not have access to A$0.56 in franking credits.
On that basis, the value of the bid has fallen from A$9.56
to A$9.20 if 50 percent acceptance is achieved, they said.
Murray Goulburn is asking the Takovers Panel to order that
Warrnambool reinstate the dividends.
Saputo said it has followed takeover guidelines. Bega could
not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 1.0914 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)