By Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 27 Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co
Ltd appealed to takeover regulators on Wednesday to block a
revised bid from Saputo Inc for Australia's oldest
dairy maker, as it seeks time for its own offer to win approval
from a competition watchdog.
The move marks an escalation of hostilities in the three-way
takeover battle between Saputo, Canada's largest dairy maker,
Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd to buy Warrnambool
Cheese and Butter Factory Co.
The Saputo and Bega offers close in mid-December, so Murray
Goulburn is fighting against the clock to persuade regulators
that the benefits of its bid to create an Australian dairy
champion outweigh competition concerns. At stake is control of a
key exporter of high-tech dairy products in demand in Asia.
"What Murray Goulburn are saying is ... the export potential
for aggregated Australian dairy co-ops supersedes whatever
negative competition effect there may be in the domestic
market," said John Kettle, a partner with law firm McCullough
Robertson and an expert on competition law.
Murray Goulburn asked the Australian Takeovers Panel to
force Saputo to drop its revised Warrnambool offer, and that
Saputo be prevented from processing acceptances for its A$505
million ($463 million) offer until the issue is settled.
The panel said it had not decided whether to conduct an
inquiry and made no comment on the merits of the application.
Warrnambool said in a separate statement it disagreed with
the basis of Murray Goulburn's application but declined to
comment further. Saputo said it has followed takeover
guidelines. Bega could not immediately be reached for comment.
Murray Goulburn's A$9 per share bid needs approval from the
Australian Competition Tribunal, meaning it cannot make an
unconditional offer. The tribunal will take three to six months
to decide, by which time Warrnambool shareholders could have
already decided to accept a rival bid.
Analysts say the Melbourne-based company sought approval
from the tribunal instead of the better-known Australian
Competition and Consumer Commission because the tribunal has a
broader remit than simply considering competition.
A Murray Goulburn spokesman confirmed the company would make
a tribunal submission by Nov. 29 but declined to comment
further.
Saputo declared its A$9 bid, which is backed by the
Warrnambool board, unconditional on Monday and said it would
hike its offer if it won control. The Canadian dairy maker said
on Wednesday it had acceptances totalling 4.8 percent of
Warrnambool.
Murray Goulburn and Bega, which hold around 18 percent each
of Warrnambool, argue the decision under Saputo's revised offer
to drop A$1.31 per share in proposed dividends means
shareholders will not have access to A$0.56 in franking credits.
On that basis, the value of the bid has fallen from A$9.56
to A$9.20 if 50 percent acceptance is achieved, they said.
Murray Goulburn is asking the Takeovers Panel to order that
Warrnambool reinstate the dividends.
