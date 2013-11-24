SYDNEY Nov 25 Canada's Saputo Inc said
on Monday it would increase its offer for Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Co if it won control of Australia's
oldest dairy maker, seeking to end a costly three-way battle for
the company.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy company, said it would pay
shareholders A$9.20 per share in cash if it won more than 50
percent acceptances for its now unconditional offer closing on
December 13.
That is above the A$9.00 Saputo has already offered and
above rival bids from Warrnambool shareholders Murray Goulburn
Co-operative Ltd and Bega Cheese Ltd. It values
Warrnambool at A$515 million ($472 million).
The simplified offer removes conditions associated with
dividends payable by Warrnambool.
Shares in Warrnambool have more than doubled since Bega
launched an initial approach in September and last traded at
A$9.05.
($1 = 1.0914 Australian dollars)
