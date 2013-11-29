Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
SYDNEY Nov 29 Saputo Inc's bid for Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co was dealt a blow on Friday after a regulator granted a rival suitor's request for an interim order preventing the Canadian dairy firm from processing acceptances received in the deal.
Saputo declared its A$9 bid, which is backed by the Warrnambool board, unconditional on Monday and said it would hike its offer if it won control.
But rival bidder Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd later appealed to Australia's Takeovers Panel to block Saputo's revised bid.
Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd, which is also vying to acquire Warrnambool in a three way takeover battle, argue the decision under Saputo's revised offer to drop A$1.31 per share in proposed dividends means shareholders will not have access to A$0.56 in franking credits.
The panel said its ruling could extend for two months.
Saputo said on Friday it had increased its holding in Warrnambool to 9.6 percent.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.