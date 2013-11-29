* Takeover Panel orders temporary halt in acceptances
* Move puts Saputo offer on ice for up to two months
* Block buys time for rival suitor Murray Goulburn
By Jane Wardell and Jackie Range
SYDNEY, Nov 29 The three-way battle for
Australia's oldest dairy firm took a fresh twist on Friday when
a regulator temporarily stopped Canadian suitor Saputo Inc
from processing acceptances for an offer that has the
backing of the target's board.
The blow to dairy firm Saputo's A$515 million ($468.26
million) bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
came in a ruling from Australia's Takeover Panel. The
halt came after Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, a rival
suitor with a higher offer, asked the panel to block the Saputo
bid.
The temporary block on Saputo's bid can last up to two
months, buying its rival valuable time to make the case for its
own offer, sweetened to A$530 million on Thursday. The interim
block is procedural and doesn't provide any indication of the
panel's future intentions.
The offer from Australian agricultural co-operative Murray
Goulburn needs approval from a separate regulator, the
Australian Competition Tribunal, meaning it cannot make its
offer for Warrnambool unconditional. The tribunal will take
three to six months to reach a decision.
"If you didn't have these orders todayyou'd still probably
take the Saputo offer, on the basis a bird in the hand is worth
two in the bush," said John Kettle, a partner with law firm
McCullough Robertson and an expert on competition law.
"What they've managed to do now is muddy that, muddy the
waters there."
Saputo said on Friday it had increased its holding in
Warrnambool to 9.6 percent.
The Takeover Panel said that Saputo must stop processing
acceptances and provide a statement as soon as practicable to
Warrnambool shareholders to explain the effect of the interim
order. The system of interim orders is designed to maintain the
status quo until the panel can consider an application in
detail.
Saputo declared its A$9 bid unconditional on Monday and said
it would hike its offer if it won control. But Murray Goulburn
appealed to the panel to block Saputo's revised bid.
Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd, also vying to
acquire Warrnambool in the battle, argue the decision under
Saputo's revised offer to drop A$1.31 per share in proposed
dividends means shareholders will not have access to A$0.56 in
franking credits.
Murray Goulburn, Saputo, Bega and Warrnambool weren't
immediately available for comment.