SYDNEY Nov 18 Shares in Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Co hit an all-time high on Monday after
the Australian dairy company recommended a fresh A$505 million
($470 million) bid from Canada's Saputo Inc.
Saputo's unconditional A$9 per share cash bid for WCB on
Friday was the latest in a hotly contested battle, pitting
Canada's largest dairy company against WCB's two largest
shareholders, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Ltd and Bega Cheese
Ltd.
WCB shares, which have more than doubled since Bega's
initial approach in September, hit a high of A$9.37, up 3
percent from Thursday, when they last closed before a trading
halt.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)