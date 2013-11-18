(Corrects graf 8 to note that Bega has ACCC approval)
SYDNEY, Nov 18 Saputo Inc's failure to
deliver a knockout bid in the three-way battle for Australia's
oldest dairy company is leaving the door open for rival suitors
to jump in with sweeter offers.
The target Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
surged to a record A$9.39 in Sydney trading on Monday, fuelled
by market speculation that the months-long takeover battle has
further to run and Saputo's rivals Murray Goulburn Co-operative
Ltd and Bega Cheese Ltd may increase their bids.
Warrnambool has doubled in value since Bega, its biggest
shareholder, made the first approach in September. Warrnambool
now has a market value of around A$520 million ($490 million),
well above Saputo's latest A$505 million, or A$9 per share,
unconditional offer made late Friday.
"There's some level of anticipation there might continue to
be a bidding war between the three companies," said Steven
Daghlian, market analyst at Commonwealth Securities. "It's
pricing in that possibility at this point because each week
we're seeing an offer from Bega, Murray Goulburn or Saputo."
Murray Goulburn Managing Director Gary Helou told the
Australian Financial Review that his company was considering
lifting its bid, but did not specify how high.
Analysts warn that Murray Goulburn, which has a 17 percent
stake in Warrnambool, will need to take its offer beyond A$10
per share to have any hope of winning approval from the
Warrnambool board, which has thrown its weight behind Saputo's
offer.
Murray Goulburn is hamstrung because it needs regulatory
approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
(ACCC), meaning it cannot make an unconditional offer. ACCC
Chairman Rod Sims has expressed concern a Murray Goulburn win
could pose a risk to competition for milk supplies.
Bega, meanwhile, is lagging with an offer of A$2 cash and
1.5 Bega shares per Warrnambool share. That puts the bid at
A$9.22 per share currently, but at the mercy of the market. Bega
has already received ACCC approval, and said its latest bid was
its final offer.
Warrnambool argues Bega shares are overvalued, fuelled by
speculation and its 18 percent stake in Warrnambool.
Warrnambool and Bega could not be immediately reached for
comment, while Saputo and Murray Goulburn declined to comment.
OVERVALUED?
There are also concerns Warrnambool itself has become
overvalued amid the bidding frenzy. Bid levels have jumped
quickly since Bega made an offer of A$319 million in September.
Canada's Saputo, Murray Goulburn and Bega Cheese Ltd are in
a race to lock in a major supplier to the rapidly growing dairy
market in Asia. The Chinese dairy import market has expanded to
around $4 billion currently from $400 million 10 years ago.
Murray Goulburn's Helou dismissed suggestions the winner
could end up paying too much for Warrnambool, saying the market
was looking at the strategic value of the sector and the gap
between supply and demand in Asia.
Warrnambool is attractive for both its basic dairy produce -
it churns out around 800 million litres of milk a year via its
shareholder farms - and infrastructure that includes a high-tech
plant producing value-added milk extracts.
The extracts, known as nutraceuticals, are a core element in
health-promoting products from premium infant formula to bone
supplements. The nutraceuticals market in the Asia-Pacific is
set to be worth $80 billion by 2017 as Asia becomes more
affluent and diets change.
($1 = 1.0681 Australian dollars)
